Bay Area mothers applaud SF Mayor London Breed's call for federal help amid drug overdose crisis

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A group of Bay Area mothers is applauding Mayor London Breed's call for federal assistance to help quell the flow of drugs on San Francisco streets.

"A lot of horrible things happened to her. She told me that she didn't want to die," said Lisa Richofsky, whose 33-year-old daughter is addicted to meth and Fentanyl. She says just a few years ago her daughter was living a "nice life in San Jose" but an introduction to street drugs turned it upside down.

"She's living in a tent in San Francisco right now when she has a home to live in. She has a family that loves her, she has everybody, but the drugs -- it's kind of like they're her family and they're her everything right now," Richofsky said.

It's a story the founders of Mothers Against Drug Addiction and Deaths know all too well. The nonprofit's been calling for more action.

"There's so many drugs out on the market, and they are so lethal in small quantities, that cracking down on supply has been absolutely one of the key pieces of our campaign," said Ellen Grantz, a co-founder of Mothers Against Drug Addiction and Deaths.

Mayor Breed is asking for assistance from the Department of Justice to help get drug dealers off the streets.

"It's a big step, and we have felt that this is necessary for a while now," Grantz said. "This is really I think where she's eventually come to, because at the end of the day, we've got to crack down on the drug dealing or it's going to continue to spiral out of control."

Meanwhile, Richofsky fears for her daughter's life: "If they have the drugs there, and they need the drugs every couple of hours, they're going to want to live on the streets, and they're going to want to get those drugs."

