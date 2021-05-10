'Celebrating this year': Families rejoice being together again for Mother's Day 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Families across the Bay Area honored moms Sunday with flowers, brunch and a few surprise activities.With pandemic life slowly returning to normal, many moms are reflecting on a difficult year, while celebrating just being together again.Ivan Chin waited in a long line on Union Street, for two mother's day bouquets at the Bud Stop."Hi mom, happy Mother's Day, this is bouquet for you. This one is for my girlfriend's mom Daisy," said Chin.The tiny flower store was ready for last minute customers, but nothing like this --"We had to cut off orders a couple of days ago we had so many. Last year with COVID, we weren't able to be open Mother's Day, so they're really celebrating this year," said florist Cathy Boldt,"I can't remember last Mother's Day, we stayed home, did absolutely nothing," said Renee Cappuro from San Francisco.The Warren family from Oakland came to Golden Gate Park, with big plans to honor their mom, Susan."We're going to lunch at Presidio, enjoying the good weather," said Susan Warren.All moms got to ride the Sky Star wheel for free Sunday, a nice surprise for Jenny and her family."It's super exciting, we didn't know. Really nice," said Jenny Karevoll.After a long year, life is getting better with families getting vaccinated.In the Inner Sunset, Mother's Day brunch was happening at restaurants, the way it used to be in 2019.This brunch crowd was inspiring to LaLe Restaurant owner, Suzan Helvaci, who says "last year was depressing."But - "A lot of regulars are back, I'm grateful we're almost over the hump," she said.Inside, expecting mom Christina O'Brien and family are ready for a new delivery."We're trying to get this baby to come out, that's how we're celebrating, with local food in our neighborhood," said O'Brien.Down the street, the first Inner/Sunset Flea Market of 2021 was back on, with free roses for moms.