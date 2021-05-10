mothers day

'Celebrating this year': Families rejoice being together again for Mother's Day 2021

By Cornell W. Barnard
EMBED <>More Videos

Families celebrate being together again for Mother's Day 2021

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Families across the Bay Area honored moms Sunday with flowers, brunch and a few surprise activities.

With pandemic life slowly returning to normal, many moms are reflecting on a difficult year, while celebrating just being together again.

RELATED: Mother-daughter duo to graduate from college together Mother's Day weekend

Ivan Chin waited in a long line on Union Street, for two mother's day bouquets at the Bud Stop.

"Hi mom, happy Mother's Day, this is bouquet for you. This one is for my girlfriend's mom Daisy," said Chin.

The tiny flower store was ready for last minute customers, but nothing like this --

"We had to cut off orders a couple of days ago we had so many. Last year with COVID, we weren't able to be open Mother's Day, so they're really celebrating this year," said florist Cathy Boldt,

"I can't remember last Mother's Day, we stayed home, did absolutely nothing," said Renee Cappuro from San Francisco.

VIDEO: Mom, who thought she was pregnant with 7 babies, gives birth to 9
EMBED More News Videos

Oh, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby, baby... baby... baby!



The Warren family from Oakland came to Golden Gate Park, with big plans to honor their mom, Susan.

"We're going to lunch at Presidio, enjoying the good weather," said Susan Warren.

All moms got to ride the Sky Star wheel for free Sunday, a nice surprise for Jenny and her family.

"It's super exciting, we didn't know. Really nice," said Jenny Karevoll.

RELATED: Tips for purchasing Mother's Day gifts

After a long year, life is getting better with families getting vaccinated.

In the Inner Sunset, Mother's Day brunch was happening at restaurants, the way it used to be in 2019.

This brunch crowd was inspiring to LaLe Restaurant owner, Suzan Helvaci, who says "last year was depressing."

But - "A lot of regulars are back, I'm grateful we're almost over the hump," she said.

Inside, expecting mom Christina O'Brien and family are ready for a new delivery.

"We're trying to get this baby to come out, that's how we're celebrating, with local food in our neighborhood," said O'Brien.

Down the street, the first Inner/Sunset Flea Market of 2021 was back on, with free roses for moms.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssan franciscomotherhoodbay areaholidayfamilymother's dayfun stuffmothers day
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MOTHERS DAY
High fire danger for Mother's Day weekend
Police deliver Mother's Day flowers after driver arrested for DUI
Single mom and son take on van life
Mom of 12 wins GMA's epic Breakfast in Bed for Mother's Day
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News