Don't let your Mother's Day gifts turn into a frustrating nightmare

If you're planning to buy your mother something special for Mother's Day, it matters who you buy from.Flowers are always a popular gift for the annual holiday, but every year there is disappointment when the flowers are not what you thought you paid for--or even worse, don't show up at all.When you order online, be sure to take the time to research the company. See if it has a history of complaints from disappointed customers.If you can, consider shopping local. That will allow you to tell the florist exactly what you want and you can pick up the bouquet in person.If you are shopping online, beware of flashy deals on social media. They are often too good to be true, and scammers could be behind the ads."Not only are you not getting the product but opening yourself up to identity theft and potentially giving a scammer your credit card information," Mallory Wojciechowski with the Better Business Bureau explained.Another thing you should do: Always look at the return policy. If there is no return policy, you will not have many options if your purchase fails to meet expectations.Finally, if you're buying gift cards, be sure you're buying from a business that is doing well. Especially since the pandemic, many people have been left with worthless gift cards after a business closed up shop.