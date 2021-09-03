Police search for 2 assault suspects after woman fights back, escapes on Mountain View trail

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KGO) -- Mountain View Police say they're looking for two assault suspects Thursday night.

Police say they received a call from a woman on Tuesday around 1 p.m.

She said she was walking on Stevens Creek Trail when two men came out of the bushes, grabbed her and tried to pull her pants down, but she fought them off and ran away.

Police released sketches, shown in the video player above.

Both are white men.

One was between 20 and 30 years old with light colored hair.

The other was in his 40's with a large build and brown hair.

