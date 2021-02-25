Bay Area movie theaters announce reopening dates

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As Bay Area counties start to enter the red reopening tier, some movie theaters are planning to open their doors and welcome folks back in.
Under California's red tier guidelines, movie theaters can reopen at 25% capacity or 100 guests, whichever number is fewer. So far in the Bay Area, only Marin and San Mateo counties have joined the red tier. However, Napa, San Francisco and Santa Clara counties all look likely to move into the red tier as early as Tuesday.
With the rules loosened up, Cinemark has already announced plans to reopen some its locations this week. Its theaters in San Rafael, Redwood City and San Bruno will all start screening films Friday.
Next Friday, March 5, the company plans to reopen its Daly City, Novato and San Mateo locations, as well as a second theater in San Rafael. (Full details here.)
As of Wednesday afternoon, neither Regal Cinemas nor AMC Theatres had announced any local reopening plans.
What will be airing at all these newly reopened cinemas? Titles like "Tom & Jerry: The Movie," "Wonder Woman 1984," "Judas and the Black Messiah," and "The Croods: A New Age" will all be screening.
