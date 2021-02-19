Coronavirus California

Bay Area counties could be in the red tier soon: Here's what will change

Moving from the purple to the red tier means looser restrictions on indoor dining, movie theaters, gyms and more
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As COVID-19 case rates continue to drop, several Bay Area counties are poised to move from the most restrictive purple tier into the less restrictive red tier as early as Tuesday.

If and when that happens, it means a host of changes for businesses, from restaurants to gyms to movie theaters.

When a county moves into the red tier...
  • Gyms and fitness studios can open indoors starting at 10% capacity

  • Restaurants can open indoors starting at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer

  • Movie theaters can reopen starting at 25% capacity

  • Retail stores can bump capacity up to 50%, including malls

  • Museums can open indoors at 25% capacity


Schools that haven't reopened for in-person learning already can also file plans to reopen once they're out of the purple tier for two weeks.

But the red tier is still the state's second-most restrictive status. That means bars, theme parks and non-essential office buildings all have to stay closed. Professional sports also can't play with audiences. (For a full breakdown of what can open in every tier, click here.)

The Bay Area counties that look most likely to move into the red tier next week are Marin and San Mateo counties. That could change by next week as the Department of Public Health looks at every county's test positivity and case rates.

