What to watch in September: 'A Haunting in Venice,' 'Golden Bachelor' and more

LOS ANGELES -- "On The Red Carpet" is previewing the new shows and movies debuting in September, including "A Haunting in Venice," "The Creator," "The Golden Bachelor" and more.

"A Haunting in Venice" is famous detective Hercule Poirot's spookiest mystery ever.

"It's not only a murder mystery but there's also a ghost story and supernatural element to the film, which sort of takes it to another level," said Tina Fey, who's a part of an all-star cast that includes Michelle Yeoh, Jamie Dornan and Kelly Reilly.

The movie is the third Poirot film for director Kenneth Branagh, who plays the famed detective created by mystery novelist Agatha Christie.

"You will be scared," Branagh said. "I guarantee, even if you think you've got it, I think you'll find there are surprises all the way through to the end."

"A Haunting in Venice" premieres only in theaters September 15.

Then, in theaters September 29, John David Washington stars in the sci-fi thriller "The Creator" about a future war between humans and artificial intelligence.

On television this September, "Bachelor in Paradise" returns to ABC along with the debut of a new Bachelor spinoff, "The Golden Bachelor."

Widower Gerry Truner hopes to prove you're never too old to fall in love again.

"Having been married for many years and being happily married, I know that I'm not going to find the same thing," Turner said. "I'm open to finding the new love."

"The Golden Bachelor" premieres September 28 on ABC.

Also this September, "The Little Mermaid" debuts on Disney+ along with new episodes of "I am Groot."