Multiple cars damaged in overnight hit-and-run in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A huge mess was left behind in San Jose after a suspected hit-and-run driver slammed into several cars.

It happened outside an apartment complex along Moorpark Avenue near Saratoga Avenue late Thursday night, "all of a sudden we just heard a loud bang, sounded like a car hitting a building," said Jason Rutherford, who lives nearby.

The hit-and-run driver hit a car belonging to a security guard. That guard was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

San Jose Police have not said if they've found the driver who left the scene after the crash.
