Miss Piggy shines in Disney+ Halloween special, 'Muppets Haunted Mansion'

By George Pennacchio
The Muppets and a popular Disneyland attraction are joining forces for a new Halloween special on Disney+.

And while Miss Piggy doesn't have a major, starring role in this particular project, she does grace us with her porcine presence.

I've been talking to her for years and as we started our interview, I said, "You just won't age."

"No! I refuse," she said with a laugh. "Thank you, Georgie. You're so kind."

Miss Piggy is part of the ensemble cast and just one of the familiar faces you'll see in "Muppets Haunted Mansion."

Although, she sees it more like this. "I've got probably the least screen time I have ever had in a project and I still steal the show," she said.

"Muppets Haunted Mansion" may be just a little scary for kids but it'll likely be amusing for adults. That's a mix the Muppets seem to know just how to get right.

"I think we really have perfected the secret sauce," said Miss Piggy. "And with this one, in particular, yes. It, you know, we're doing a scary Halloween special but it's also a lot of fun just like, just like the ride at Disneyland."

In this special, Gonzo and Pepe find themselves at the Haunted Mansion for a party, expecting to have a great night, assuming they'll be able to figure out how to get out of this creepy place. Uh-oh!

"It is like riding the ride to watch our special," Miss Piggy said. "It kind of takes you through it step-by-step. So if you're a fan of the attraction, you're going to get a lot out of it. And if you haven't been to Disneyland, you're going to love it because it's so much like the ride and the ride is so much fun!"

"Muppets Haunted Mansion" begins streaming on Disney+ on Friday.



