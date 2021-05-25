Muttville celebrates senior dogs, hopes to find homes for bonded pairs

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Senior dogs are a special breed - and Muttville in San Francisco specializes in them.
In celebration of National Rescue Dog Day, Muttville wants to highlight what they call "bonded pairs" -- two senior dogs who are attached to each other and would love to go to a forever home together.
"They keep each other company and you have the love and the warmth of two dogs," said Sherri Franklin, founder of Muttville Senior Dog Rescue.
Who is good for an older dog? "Everybody. We have families with children come in (to adopt), we have seniors... we have young couples that don't want to make a 15-year commitment," Franklin said.
Human seniors also get fees waived.
Check out the full interview with ABC7 News anchor Reggie Aqui, Sherri and her adopted senior Coconut in the video player above.
