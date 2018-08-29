'Suspicious shooting' leads deputies to mystery woman seen ringing doorbell in Texas' Montgomery County

'Suspicious shooting' under investigation near where mystery woman rang doorbells this week

By
HOUSTON, Texas --
Deputies say a mysterious woman seen ringing a doorbell in the Sunrise Ranch neighborhood last week is safe following a "suspicious" shooting.

This bizarre story is just unraveling, but the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was able to confirm the woman's safety Wednesday after they were called to a home on Sunrise Pines around 11 a.m.

Montgomery County deputies are investigating a 'suspicious' shooting in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision.


Deputies said a man was threatening to commit suicide. When they arrived, deputies found the body of the woman's 48-year-old boyfriend inside. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police search for mystery woman who rang doorbell at Texas home and then vanished
ABC13's Steve Campion reports from a Montgomery neighborhood where a mystery woman appeared at a front porch in the middle of the night.



The man's 32-year-old girlfriend, described as a white female from Dallas County living in the Montgomery County area, is confirmed by deputies to be the woman captured on a doorbell camera last Friday.

Deputies said the woman's name will not be released because she is a victim of domestic violence.

VIDEO: Shocking surveillance video captures scary moment for Fresno homeowner
Victim speaks up, two days after woman attempts to break into her living room window.



According to investigators, the woman was able to escape the house last Friday and once again today.

A suicide note was allegedly found inside the home, but deputies have not told us what the note said.

---

Previous story:

Officers are investigating what they're calling a suspicious shooting incident just houses away from where a mystery woman was ringing doorbells earlier this week.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has blocked off access to the Sunrise Ranch subdivision.



The shooting happened in the 18400 block of Sunrise Pines. No further details on the shooting are available.


Some neighbors reported hearing screaming and glass breaking.

Earlier this week, there was an investigation centered around a mysterious half-naked woman spotted on surveillance video after ringing doorbells in the middle of the night in the same small subdivision. She appeared to be barefoot, wearing only a t-shirt, with what looked like restraints of some kind dangling from her wrist. Authorities were trying to determine her identity.
There's no word if the two incidents are connected.
