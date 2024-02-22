2 Bay Area cities considering replacing fireworks with drones for Fourth of July shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- At least two Bay Area cities are considering moving away from the typical 4th of July fireworks shows.

Napa and Richmond officials both talked about Independence Day drone shows at their city council meetings on Tuesday.

According to the Napa Valley Register, Napa is already in talks with Texas-based Sky Elements Drone Shows.

They've already put on shows in the Bay Area, including Brentwood's 4th of July Festival and the Alameda County Fair.

Those in favor of these shows say they're much more safe and sustainable than fireworks.

