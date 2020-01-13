Napa school district considers selling 2 schools for nearly $10M

NAPA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Napa Valley Unified School District is considering selling two schools to generate near $10 million.
The schools are Yountville Elementary School and Mount George Elementary.
Both campuses are supposed to close this summer, according to the Napa Valley Register.
The money would help the school district which is facing a budget crunch.
The properties could then be developed into housing or even a vineyard.
