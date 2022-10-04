San Jose restaurant, other Bay Area businesses celebrate National Taco Day with special deals

Some restaurants in the Bay Area and beyond are offering deals for Taco Tuesday -- everything from crispy to soft ground beef tacos.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- It's Taco Tuesday and it also happens to be National Taco Day.

El Halal Amigos in San Jose has a deal and is also very unique, combining Mexican cuisine with halal-friendly food.

Founder Palestinian-Filipino chef Hisham Abdelfattah tells ABC7 he got tired of ordering cheese quesadillas and wanted to bridge a gap.

