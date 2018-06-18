New iPhone feature shares location when you call 911

First responders are finally going to have the ability to see where someone is calling 911 from if they use an iPhone.Apple announced Monday it is adding the feature when it releases a new operating system for the devices this fall.If you are worried about your privacy, Apple says only the 911 call center will be able to see your location.According to the National Emergency Number Association, of the 240 million calls made to 911 each year, more than 80 percent come from mobile devices.