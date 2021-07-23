drag racing

Drag racing NHRA Nationals at Sonoma Raceway this weekend with industry's fastest stars

SONOMA, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, some of drag racing's biggest and fastest stars will be in Sonoma this weekend for the NHRA Nationals.

Among those taking the track at Sonoma Raceway, there's racing legend John Force and his daughter Brittany.

They know from experience, this event is fun for the whole family.

"I grew up at these drag races as a kid, and just packed stands, going to go meet drivers and get autographs," said Brittany Force. "There's nothing like it. Like I said, fans make this sport."

The Nationals will run Friday through Sunday.

"There's a lot going on here, this pandemic," said John Force. "And we need to take a few days off, come to Sonoma, and let us show you what we do."

It will be the first time the Sonoma Raceway stands will be at full capacity since the pandemic began.

Tickets are available online here.

Note: Video is from previous Sonoma Raceway event

