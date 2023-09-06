  • Watch Now

Nick Bosa agrees to 5-year, $170M extension with SF 49ers, source tells ESPN

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 8:13PM
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nick Bosa has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The deal includes $122.5 million guaranteed. It will reportedly make him the highest-paid defensive player in history by a wide margin.

ESPN reports Bosa is likely to be ready to play Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

