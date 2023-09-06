Nick Bosa agrees to 5-year, $170M extension with SF 49ers, source tells ESPN

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nick Bosa has agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with the San Francisco 49ers, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Wednesday.

The deal includes $122.5 million guaranteed. It will reportedly make him the highest-paid defensive player in history by a wide margin.

ESPN reports Bosa is likely to be ready to play Sunday at Pittsburgh.

Stay with ABC7 News for updates on this developing story.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.