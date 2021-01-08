No rain for 2 weeks? Record high temperatures possible in Bay Area next week, forecast shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Here comes the dry, warm weather! The Bay Area is bracing for possible record high temperatures next week with no rain in the forecast for possibly two weeks, according to ABC7 News meteorologist Mike Nicco.
Nicco says the "storm door is closing" for a while.
"Let's review what happened and where we move from here," said Nicco.
The drought didn't get any better and it didn't get any worse during the recent storms in the Bay Area.
In fact we are still experiencing, "moderate to severe to extreme" drought conditions.
Our rainfall total for the season, which began October 1, 2020 is only 18% to 35% of average, says Nicco.
The Bay Area is not alone.
"Looking at next week, most of the country is going be dry," said Nicco.
The Bay Area is looking at 40% to 50% chance of below average precipitation.
"At the same time, most of the country is going to be warmer than average," added Nicco.
The Bay Area is looking at a 70% chance of above average temperatures.
"In fact, I'm looking at record high temperatures next week," explained Nicco. "Thursday looks like our best day for above average temperatures."
I could be near 70 in Oakland, Hayward and Redwood City. San Jose and Petaluma are also looking at temperatures in the 70s.
Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows the next couple of nights are going to be cooler before the ground dries out from Friday's storm and the warming trend begins on Monday.
"I hope you enjoy the dry weekend and warm weather next week," said Nicco.
