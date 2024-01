Video shows cows running loose on Bay Area highway

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- A traffic hazard in Novato Sunday night had drivers yelling "mooooove."

At least six cows made a mad dash down onto southbound Highway 101, north of Lucas Valley Road around 3:15 a.m.

CHP officers used a traffic break to block all lanes, then used their patrol vehicles to herd the cows to the Lucas Valley Road off ramp, where they were led back into a pasture with the help of a local rancher.

