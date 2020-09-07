Oak Fire burning in Mendocino County prompts mandatory evacuations

RELATED: Here's the latest on wildfires burning in Bay Area
Mendocino Sheriff's officials have issued a mandatory evacuation order for the following areas in Willits: Big John Road, Sky View Road, First Gate Road and Schow Road to Ryan Creek Road.
Evacuations have also been ordered for the following areas in Covelo: South of Boardman Ridge/Anthony Peak, East of Nebo rock, North of McCoy Ridge and West of the Glenn County/Tehama County line with Mendocino County.
Sheriff's officials say the fire is moving north and advise residents to take a safe route out of the area.
Crews are working on getting Willits High School set up as a shelter.
The Oak Fire is not known to be related with the lightning complex fires burning in the Bay Area.
