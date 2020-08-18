What we know about LNU, CZU, SCU complex fires in Santa Cruz, Napa, Sonoma, San Mateo counties and beyond

EVACUATIONS: The latest on LNU, CZU and SCU Lightning Complex fire evacuations, road closures
Many of those fires merged into what CAL FIRE calls "complexes" and spread out of control, burning homes, businesses and ancient redwood trees in the greater Bay Area.
The three major complexes in the Bay Area are the LNU Lightning Complex in the North Bay, the SCU Lightning Complex in the East and South Bay and the CZU Lightning Complex in the southern Peninsula, between San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
See the latest on Bay Area fire sizes and containment below:
Here's what else you need to know about the fires burning right now:
CZU Lightning Complex Fire
San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties
Fires that started Sunday, Aug. 16 spread out of two days later west of Skyline Boulevard in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties. The largest of the fires is the August Fire (and CAL FIRE previously referred to the complex as the CZU August Lightning Complex). The Santa Cruz Mountains have been hit particularly hard by this complex. While it's too early to tell the full extent of the damage, there are reports of destroyed homes in the small mountain town of Bonny Doon, as well as extensive damage in Big Basin Redwoods State Park.
LNU Lightning Complex Fires
Napa, Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake counties
The Lightning Complex is made up of the Hennessey, Walbridge and Meyers fires, which started in Napa County. They have since spread to Sonoma, Solano, Yolo and Lake Counties. The Hennessey Fire is the largest within the LNU Complex. It started near Lake Berryessa and eventually spread across multiple counties, at one point jumping I-80 and headed toward Fairfield. While the Meyers Fire is almost entirely contained, the Walbridge Fire remained an area of big concern in Sonoma County. Vacaville also sustained quite a bit of damage.
SCU Lightning Complex Fires
Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties
The fires in Contra Costa, Alameda, Santa Clara, Stanislaus and San Joaquin counties are broken into three zones: the Deer Zone in Contra Costa County (Marsh Fire, Palm Fire, Round Fire, Briones Fire); the Calaveras Zone in Santa Clara, Alameda and Stanislaus counties (Kilkare Fire, Arroyo Fire, Mill Creek Fire, Welch Fire, Ohlone Fire, Reservoir Fire); and the Canyon Zone in San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties (Peg Leg Fire, Terraville Fire, Del Puerto Fire, Peach Fire). These fires are burning in steep, dry areas, making it challenging for firefighters to attack them.
Woodward Fire
Marin County
The Woodward Fire is not part of any of the three lightning complexes. The fire broke out Tuesday, Aug. 18 in Point Reyes National Seashore adjacent to the Woodward Trail. It prompted evacuation warnings in Olema, Inverness and neighboring areas. Fire officials said 1,620 structures were threatened, but as of Monday CAL FIRE said the incident was still only affecting a remote, southwest part of the park. Point Reyes National Seashore was also ordered to close Friday.
Coyote Fires
Santa Clara County
Multiple fires broken out in South San Jose and Morgan Hill Friday afternoon. The first broke out near 8400 Monterey Rd. in San Jose, which is near the intersection with Bailey Avenue. It was initially estimated to be 3 to 4 acres. Another fire, about 15 to 20 acres, started further down Monterey Road in Morgan Hill, near the Coyote Creek Golf Course. The fires were contained within a few hours and burned about 40 acres all together.
How did the fires start?
In the case of all three major wildfire complexes - and the dozens of fires that make up those complexes - lightning is either the suspected or confirmed cause. See a timeline of the events below.
Click here for a a look at county-by-county evacuation orders, evacuation warnings, road closures and evacuation centers.
This story will be updated as firefighters get blazes under control or new fires break out. Check back for updates.
