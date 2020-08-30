Coronavirus

Oakland Athletics member tests positive for COVID-19, today's game postponed

(KGO-TV)

HOUSTON, TX (KGO) -- A member of the Oakland A's has tested positive for COVID-19 and today's game against the Houston Astros has been postponed.

The game was scheduled to be played at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The A's member has not been identified.

Major League Baseball officials say the game was postponed out of an "abundance of caution and to allow for additional testing and contact tracing to be conducted."

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

