A's questioned about commitment to Oakland, ballpark proposal at Howard Terminal

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland A's-proposed new ballpark at Howard Terminal by Jack London Square is getting some tough questions for the team's president this weekend.

Oakland has a committee to decide how hundreds of millions of dollars would be spent through a community benefits agreement.

A's President Dave Kaval dropped in on the discussion and was challenged about the team's commitment to staying in the city.

The draft Environment Impact Report was released on Friday, which is a big step in moving the project forward.



"The proposal that we've made, that's public now, in our term sheet, we think will not only create profits for the A's because it will. We'll acknowledge that, but for the city too and the county and for the community," said Dave Kaval. "And hopefully we can all agree that that's a positive and that can be used in a positive way to address a lot of challenges that our community faces."

The A's made big news earlier this month, threatening to move out of town if the city council doesn't act on the waterfront stadium.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf insists that project is possible and worth completing.

