Oakland Athletics

Oakland A's pushing forward with potential move to Las Vegas, according to multiple reports

Oakland is not out of the picture yet
EMBED <>More Videos

Report: A's pushing forward with potential move to Las Vegas

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland A's are pushing forward with a potential move to Las Vegas, according to multiple reports on Saturday.

Sources say the team has put in an offer to buy a plot of land that could be turned into a new ballpark.

As to where exactly the stadium would be built is not clear but the price tag is estimated in the neighborhood of one billion dollars.

RELATED: Oakland A's great Dave Stewart will pitch Coliseum revitalization plan this week
EMBED More News Videos

A's legend Dave Stewart is making his pitch to buy the City of Oakland's share of the Coliseum site for $115 million.



Oakland is not out of the picture yet.

The city just got money it plans to use to make improvements to Jack London Square which is where the A's want to put a new waterfront ballpark.

The city council is expected to take a final vote on the stadium early next year.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandoakland coliseumlas vegasmlbbaseballoakland athleticsreal estate
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Five-time All-Star reliever Doug Jones dies at age 64
Tampa Bay Rays send right-hander Brent Honeywell Jr. to Oakland Ath...
A's great Dave Stewart to pitch Coliseum revitalization plan
Oakland Athletics lose relievers Andrew Chafin, Jake Diekman to fre...
TOP STORIES
Video shows chain of burglars emptying out Oakland store
SF DA files felony charges for 9 suspects in Union Square thefts
Bay Area crab fishers feel burden of delayed season
How to navigate Thanksgiving this year, travel and COVID
Trucker arrested in record-breaking drug seizure at CA-Mexico border
CHP immediately increasing freeway patrols after brazen robberies
Bay Area retail workers concerned thefts becoming more brazen
Show More
Union Square theft: SF open to amending surveillance camera laws
'Monday Night Raw' interrupted when fan goes after wrestler on live TV
Police respond to double shooting in San Jose
South Bay FedEx backlog causes concern as holidays near
'Mama, are you OK?' In Waukesha, minutes of terror recounted
More TOP STORIES News