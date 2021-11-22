Oakland A's pushing forward with potential move to Las Vegas, according to multiple reports

Sources say the team has put in an offer to buy a plot of land that could be turned into a new ballpark.
As to where exactly the stadium would be built is not clear but the price tag is estimated in the neighborhood of one billion dollars.
Oakland is not out of the picture yet.
The city just got money it plans to use to make improvements to Jack London Square which is where the A's want to put a new waterfront ballpark.
The city council is expected to take a final vote on the stadium early next year.