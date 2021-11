Oakland A's great Dave Stewart will pitch Coliseum revitalization plan this week

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland A's legend Dave Stewart is making his pitch to buy the City of Oakland's share of the Coliseum site for $115 million.Monday, he and his group will make a presentation to a city council member, and then the city on Tuesday.He says his group has a revitalization plan that'll work whether the A's decide to stay at the site or move to Howard Terminal.Stewart says he has backing from Rickey Henderson, Damian Lillard, Brian Shaw, and CC Sabathia among others.The mixed-use plan would include affordable housing and employment opportunities. Stewart's partner, Lonnie Murray says the footprint of the Coliseum would be used for youth activities, and the arena would be restored. They believe bringing tech data centers, retail, and housing to the site could bring major benefits to the City of Oakland and Alameda County.Stewart says their group is ready to move forward right away, "We're not talking about $115 million over an 8 or 9 year period of time, when sight is given to our group we plan to pay that $115 million on approval." Stewart went on to say, "We are backed by true Oaklanders people who have grown up in it have been in it and continue to give to the area."