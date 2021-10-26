Oakland Athletics

Alameda Co. supervisors vote to go forward with A's proposed stadium at Howard Terminal

This is a non-binding vote, but allows the project to proceed.
EMBED <>More Videos

Alameda Co. officials vote to keep A's stadium project alive

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After an agonizingly long meeting Tuesday, the Alameda County Board of Supervisors voted to go forward with the Oakland Athletics proposed stadium at Howard Terminal. This is a non-binding vote, but allows the project to proceed.

RELATED: A's fans fear losing 3rd Oakland team, say 'we'd be the laughing stock of the nation'

After the 4-1 vote, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said in part that this was "a historic action that creates a clear path to keep the A's rooted in Oakland and build a world-class waterfront ballpark district that will benefit Bay Area residents for generations to come."

You can read her full statement here:


The A's ballpark proposal includes a new baseball stadium seating about 35,000 people, about 1.8 million square feet of commercial space, a hotel with about 400 rooms, about 3,000 residential units and a performance venue seating about 3,500 people located at the Charles P. Howard Terminal at the Port of Oakland.

City officials sought a ballpark development with the A's that was 100 percent privately financed. But have conceded that public financing is necessary. Oakland also is planning to pay for offsite infrastructure needs if the project is built.

RELATED: Oakland mayor eager for A's waterfront ballpark, while team president surveys sites in Las Vegas

Board President Keith Carson was only supervisor to vote "no."



He did not want to step out on faith and commit hundreds of millions of dollars in future revenue, even though the revenue would materialize due to the project.

He questioned key assumptions used by the economic consultants hired by the city to estimate the future benefits to the county, saying, "There is a long laundry list of unknowns."

So, what's next in the A's stadium saga? This one minute video by ABC7 Sports Producer Casey Pratt provides a timeline:


VIDEO: A's president explains key pieces of Oakland's new proposal, next steps
EMBED More News Videos

Athletic's President Dave Kaval unpacks Oakland's proposal for a possible Howard Terminal stadium.



Go here for the latest news and videos about the Oakland Athletics.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsoaklandlas vegasmlbalameda countybaseballoakland athleticslibby schaaf
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Way-too-early 2022 MLB Power Rankings
Athletics survey fans of Triple-A affiliate in Las Vegas about pote...
New manager Bob Melvin says hearing about San Diego Padres' interes...
San Diego Padres hire Oakland Athletics' Bob Melvin as new manager
TOP STORIES
COVID vaccinations for children 5-11 get underway in South Bay
When Bay Area counties will start vaccinating kids ages 5 to 11
Banks tell customers they're responsible if they pay Zelle scammers
3 arrested in death of woman after NorCal Halloween party
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
'Meta' trademark applicant with sell to Facebook for $20M
Ex-Raiders WR Ruggs was driving 156 mph before crash: Prosecutors
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Q&A: What to know about vaccines for kids aged 5-11
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
SFUSD proposes difficult budget cuts to avoid state takeover
Election Day 2021: Results from races in 5 Bay Area counties
More TOP STORIES News