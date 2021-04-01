EXCLUSIVE: 7-year-old Oakland girl's message to robbers who tied up parents, stole family's life savings

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10412124" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

A 75-year old Asian man was cautioned by his care manager during the last weeks of his life not to go to Oakland's Chinatown. Little did she know he would be robbed and killed by 26-year-old Teaunte Bailey.