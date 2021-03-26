EXCLUSIVE: 84-year old Asian man speaks out year after brutal San Francisco attack

84-year old Rong Xin Liao was sitting and waiting for the 31 Balboa bus near the area of Eddy and Leavenworth Streets the morning of Feb. 20 when his life was upended.
RELATED: Advocates for Asian American community 'vehemently' object new bill which could reduce attackers' jail time
"I didn't do anything to him," says Liao from his assisted living facility.
In surveillance video, a young man appears out of the blue and in a matter of seconds kicks his seated walker right out from under him and Liao falls to the ground, headfirst.
Liao said he blacked out, needed six stitches, and spent four nights in the hospital.
VIDEO: ABC7 presses SF DA about what's being done on crimes against Asian Americans
RELATED: Find resources to help with equality, justice and race issues
ABC7 News anchor Dion Lim sat down with Liao to ask how he was doing and he said because of the wave of violent attacks on Asian seniors in San Francisco and across the Bay Area he's afraid to go outside. He gestured to a stack of BINGO cards and crossword-type puzzles on his desk.
When asked about his perpetrator, 23-year-old Eric Ramos-Hernandez, he said he wanted to be there for his next court appearance. Because of COVID restrictions that will not be possible.
Liao said despite not being able to be there or have any decision in his sentencing he did mention, "I want a very strict punishment...but I don't want him to be executed."
EXCLUSIVE: 75-year-old Asian man warned about increase in attacks days before murder in Oakland
The 84-year-old went on to say he has had multiple falls and one more would render him unable to walk at all. As Dion left his building, he said heartbreakingly, "Thank you for caring."
Ramos-Hernandez has a scheduled hearing on April 14.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Bay Area Asian Americans share powerful, painful memories of hate
- 83-year-old Asian man describes debilitating SF attack, warns people 'to be careful'
- 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
- Daniel Dae Kim, members of Congress to testify on discrimination, violence against Asian Americans
- Asian grandma knocked unconscious in unprovoked attack in NY
- Family outraged over SF DA's description of 84-year-old Asian man's suspected killer
- Nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents reported across US since March 2020, group says
- 'This is horrific': SFPD to step up patrols amid string of violent attacks on Asian Americans
- Daniel Wu, W. Kamau Bell discuss shocking crimes against Asian Americans
- Santa Cruz Warriors guard Jeremy Lin comments on racial slur directed at him
- #StandForAsians rally draws hundreds in San Mateo with 7th grader leading the charge
- Actors Daniel Dae Kim, Daniel Wu discuss violent crimes against Asian Americans in Bay Area
- Police investigating after Asian man stabbed in back in NYC's Chinatown
- Burma Superstar offers $5,000 reward as ABC7 receives reports of additional attacks on Asian Americans
- EXCLUSIVE: Former Bay Area gang member arrested after threatening to kill Asians online
- 'We're on alert': Volunteers arm Oakland Chinatown business owners with air horns for safety
- Arrest in NYC assault on Chinese woman after Olivia Munn called for public's help
- Hundreds of people are volunteering to escort elderly Asian Americans to help keep them safe
- Surge in racism against Asian Americans spurs calls for change
- Oakland police chief visits Chinatown shops, emphasizes need for 'greater presence' after attacks, crime