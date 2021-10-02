Race and Culture

EXCLUSIVE: Good Samaritan steps in, fights off attacker who hit 69-year-old Oakland man with cane

By
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Months after an elderly man was attacked with a cane on an Oakland bus, a Good Samaritan is speaking about the ordeal and being recognized by the community.

Video used in the law enforcement investigation shows the terrifying moments that unfolded on the bus on April 26. It shows a man, at the back of the bus, clad in a sweatshirt, yell and suddenly approach 69-year old Mr. Hua Lin and strike him with a cane.

You can hear a woman, who only wants to be identified as Mychelle scream, "Oh my GOD are you okay!?"

Despite the terror, these moments are also a prime example of humanity at its finest.

"I wouldn't sit there and watch anyone get hurt," says Mychelle, who works in the nonprofit sector and is used to helping others, providing members of the community with PPE and other services.

I caught up with Mr. Lin and his daughter shortly after the incident. Mr. Lin's daughter said her father was in pain and couldn't see and was scared to sleep at night.

Mychelle can be seen on the bus, not only stepping in to shield Mr. Lin from his perpetrator but pressing him against the plexiglas barrier at the front of the bus. She can also be seen whipping out her cell phone to take a photo of the man who struck Mr. Lin.

Video shows her jumping off the bus to chase the man. Mychelle says she also flagged down an ambulance. Seconds later the man can be seen hitting Mychelle multiple times before leaving for good.

Mychelle says adrenaline must've been running high and she would have done it all over again in a heartbeat.

On that very same April day, Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce President, and outspoken advocate for stopping AAPI hate Carl Chan himself was attacked by someone else on his way to visit Mr. Lin. After learning of what Mychelle did, he invited her to drink boba and has nothing but positive words about her.

"She is not only courageous but someone with integrity," said Chan.

He is starting a fundraiser to express his gratitude and to keep Mychelle safe.

"For any landlord or manager if you know of a place where she can stay, please contact the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce," said Chan.

Because of Mychelle's fast actions, law enforcement were able to make an arrest. And Chan says, set an example for others.

"It doesn't matter who we are, Black, Asian, white, Hispanic, whatever race. We need to unite and work together to fight COVD-19 and fight hate. I hope many of us will step up in recognizing our bus hero," said Chan.

Just don't call Mychelle that to her face.

"That's what you're supposed to do. I don't know how else to say it," said Mychelle.

Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce has set up a GoFundme to help Mychelle relocate to a safer place. Visit here to help.

