EXCLUSIVE: 66-year old woman shoved to ground in Oakland's Chinatown speaks out

Videos from multiple angles used in the police investigation show a woman who only wanted to be identified as "Ms. Tse" get followed and shoved to the ground at 9th and Franklin.
66-year old Tse said in a statement she went to Chinatown to see her doctor and then to the bank to help a friend who is living in a nursing home.
"As I was getting ready to go home, I was pushed from behind. I fell but did not get hurt, I am okay, thank you for everyone's care!"
This incident outraged many in the community to the point where a witness punched the suspect in the head.
The Oakland Chinatown Improvement Council helped to identify the victim. They're calling for different organizations in Chinatown to unite and work together during this time of AAPI hate.
Multiple sources tell me that suspect has been arrested. Tse says that makes her feel the community is a bit safer. She also reminds anyone who learns of her story to be careful, especially as people get ready and are out and about for Lunar New Year.
