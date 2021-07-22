A's president embarks on Vegas scouting trip day after Oakland votes on new proposal

Schaaf suggests the A's should accept the terms the City Council voted on today. pic.twitter.com/JGvPmlYmhS — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) July 20, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A vote meant to propel the City of Oakland toward a new waterfront baseball stadium for the Athletics seems mired in controversy and starkly different interpretations.While Mayor Libby Schaaf celebrated, the A's team president took a scouting trip to another city."This is where Oakland A's fans deserve to see America's favorite game played," the mayor said in an early-morning press conference near Howard Terminal. "What the city council approved yesterday is not just one of the most iconic ballparks that the world will ever see, but an entire beautiful, community-serving district."Meantime, A's President Dave Kaval offered his own opinion of Oakland's pitch, from a hotel in Las Vegas."I'm here in Las Vegas for two days. We have our parallel path going here," said Kaval, sitting on Zoom with a casino in the background.Kaval went on to say, "We're disappointed they didn't vote on our term sheet, that we've been asking for months for them to review and give us an up-down vote. But by the same token, we're going to take the time to understand what they did pass. And my team's reviewing it, what it means on things like infrastructure, community benefit, and most importantly timeline."In her comments at the waterfront, Mayor Schaaf continually emphasized the beautiful weather in Oakland, as compared to Las Vegas, where it's routinely more than 100 degrees during baseball season."Yeah, we're going to build an enclosed stadium if it happened here, probably a retractable dome stadium," said Kaval, who also emphasized that for the A's to continue to "play ball" with Oakland, the city must approve a binding and mutually-agreed upon term sheet by the end of baseball season.