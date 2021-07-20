Oakland City Council approves own term sheet for A's new stadium at Howard Terminal

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10892977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Oakland A's President Dave Kaval sat down with ABC7 News to talk about the future of the organization in the Bay Area and what happens next.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Tuesday Oakland City councilmembers voted on and approved their own non-binding financial plan for a new waterfront stadium for the Oakland Athletics, but the team said it was a swing and a miss.A's president Dave Kaval said while progress has been made in negotiations, the plan the City Council voted on Tuesday afternoon is something that doesn't work for his team.He says the proposal the A's brought to the council wasn't even voted on."We were disappointed that the city did not actually vote on our proposal or the one we agreed on today," said Kaval.But in a press conference Tuesday, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf came out swinging in support of the approved term sheet."We are doing everything we can to meet their deadlines," said Schaaf who went on to say that she and others have been working hard behind the scenes as late as Monday, on a stadium and development deal, "We are very close, in full agreement with the A's."But as the mayor said that, Kaval told ABC7 News that the A's aren't even fully aware of everything within the approved city plan."We're very focused on understanding and unpacking what was voted 'yes' on today because it was something we had never seen, and so that could be a good thing or bad thing, we need to dig in and really analyze all aspects of that," said Kaval.Councilmember Rebecca Kaplan said the City Council's amendments addressed the A's biggest concern, which was having to pay for offsite transportation infrastructure improvements.About 1,000 people watched the meeting virtually and about 100 commented publicly before the vote. Six councilmembers voted "aye" for the city's proposal while Councilmember Noel Gallo voted "no" and Councilmember Carroll Fife abstained."I don't know where we go from here after doing somersaults, after receiving insults, after being disrespected," said councilmember Fife.Mayor Libby Schaaf says that in Tuesday's approved agreement, the city assumes responsibility for the off-site transportation and infrastructure improvements, but says the primary issue that is still in negotiations is funding for the community benefits fund.The city also increased the A's affordable housing commitment requirement from 30 to 35 percent, with 15 percent, or nearly 450 affordable housing units, required on site. The mayor even taking aim at Vegas, saying Oakland can't be rivaled."Oakland offers something that no other city in the world can offer. The views from Howard Terminal are equal to none. And yes it is true, it is 104 degrees in Las Vegas today and it is a nice 72 degrees here in Oakland," said Schaaf.As the A's have indicated they will possibly visit a site for a ballpark in Las Vegas this week, councilmember Gallo responded by saying "we are looking for a waterfront ballpark in Las Vegas? There ain't no waterfront."The anger was reflected in some of those who spoke out at the public hearing."The A's are like an abusive boyfriend and you need to stand up to them," said one woman.Another Oakland resident added, "This is a billionaire looting the city."Others, however, clung to hope saying, "The A's are part of Oakland's identity."Mayor Libby Schaaf, Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas and Vice Mayor Rebecca Kaplan released the joint statement below after the council's vote:If the Athletics were to depart the city of Oakland, it would leave the town as a professional sports desert, once a thriving symbol of passionate neighborhood fandom."I grew up, I have gone to games at this stadium since I was a little girl," said longtime A's fan Rhonda Morris. "It hurts my heart deeply. I was in high school when the Raiders left and I was here when they came back. Envisioning Oakland without a sports team is not even something I can imagine."Another proposed idea is to rebuild at the current site of the Oakland Coliseum. It would be a cheaper alternative and would help avoid using taxpayer money, which the city has said it does not want to do. Conversely, the Oakland A's leadership has said that option is not on the table.