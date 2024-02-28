Oakland group wants A's owner John Fisher to sell his stake in the Coliseum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland United Coalition is calling on the Athletic's owner John Fisher to sell his shares in the Oakland Coliseum. Fisher bought 50 percent of the site from the county and the City of Oakland owns the other 50 percent.

"Their agreement is allowing the A's ownership to block the flow of needed resources into the East Oakland community," said Venessa Riles, coordinator with East Bay Alliance for a Sustainable Economy.

Fisher has already blocked the Oakland Ballers from playing games at the Coliseum. He is also working to extend the lease so the A's can keep playing games while they wait for their new stadium in Las Vegas.

"John Fisher, stop preventing the use of the Coliseum by interested sports teams and sporting events," Riles said. "Sell your stake in the ownership of the Coliseum."

The African American Sports and Entertainment Group (AASEG) already has plans to redevelop the Coliseum site. They want to build new housing, a new entertainment district and possibly new stadiums for other sports teams. It is a project that could change the look of East Oakland. The City of Oakland is the one responsible for the development of the land, not Fisher. However, the OUC worries Fisher will stand in the way as he did with the Ballers.

"We want the Board of Supervisors to stop the A's interference with events at the Coliseum," said Quintona Branch, a member of the Oakland 68's. "A place they say is no longer viable, but a place so many in this community have come to love."

We reached out to the A's and they said they plan to meet with AASEG in the coming week to discuss future plans. Community groups still want Fisher to give up his share.

"I for one am tired of billionaires being able to dictate the lives of so many but care so little for those lives," Branch said.

