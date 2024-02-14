  • Watch Now

Oakland A's to consider lease extension at Oakland Coliseum, report says

KGO logo
Wednesday, February 14, 2024
The Oakland A's will meet to consider a lease extension at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday, a report says.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland A's will meet to consider a lease extension at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that team officials will meet with representatives from Oakland and Alameda County.

RELATED: Development group aims to buy Athletics' share of Coliseum

The team's current lease runs out after the 2024 season.

The A's have looked but have not found a new place to play while they wait for a new stadium to be built in Las Vegas -- presumably by the 2028 season.

