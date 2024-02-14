Oakland A's to consider lease extension at Oakland Coliseum, report says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The Oakland A's will meet to consider a lease extension at the Oakland Coliseum on Thursday.

The San Francisco Chronicle is reporting that team officials will meet with representatives from Oakland and Alameda County.

The team's current lease runs out after the 2024 season.

The A's have looked but have not found a new place to play while they wait for a new stadium to be built in Las Vegas -- presumably by the 2028 season.

