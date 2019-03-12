Family, friends mourning loss of Oakland councilwoman's son shot, killed in LA

Victor McElhaney was shot and killed during a possible attempted robbery in Los Angeles.

By Leslie Brinkley
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The tragic shooting death of an Oakland city councilwoman's son near the USC campus in LA over the weekend is reverberating in Oakland Monday. Victor McElhaney was shot and killed during a possible attempted robbery yesterday.

McElhaney's mom, Oakland City Councilmember Lynette Gibson-McElhaney, phoned her best friend, JoAnna Bullock, Sunday at 3 am and told her "Victor was shot in the head. Victor was shot in the head."

"I think those of us who have love for the McElhaney family have been numb, just numb with the news, with this devastating loss," said Bullock.

Bullock says Gibson-McElhaney asked her to be in court Monday in Oakland for closing arguments in a case involving the murder of Gibson-McElhaney's grandson, Torion Hughes, three years ago.

Hughes was gunned down near the West Oakland BART station in 2015.

"It feels like a member of my family has been taken away and I speak for everyone at our church who knew Lynette this hurts deeply," said Bob Mitchell, a family friend.

Victor McElhaney was a gifted jazz musician and student at USC. Friends call him loving and brilliant.

LA City Councilmembers say they've talked to Gibson-McElhaney and are trying to assist her in getting her son's body released so it can be transported back home. Friends of the family say that's the goal-bring Victor back and celebrating his life in Oakland.




