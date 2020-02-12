building a better bay area

Oakland apartment tenants on strike, refuse to pay rent until landlord sells property to them

By Cornell W. Barnard
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Finding solutions to our ongoing housing crisis is one way ABC7 is building a better Bay Area.

A group of Oakland apartment tenants says their landlord has been unresponsive to their needs, so they've gone on a rent strike and they don't plan to pay until the landlord gives them a chance to buy the building.

Francisco Perez showed ABC7 News his Fruitvale District apartment where he's lived for 20 years, that's now falling apart with rotted wood and broken drawers.

RELATED: Homeless Oakland mothers released after arrest, eviction from vacant home

His neighbors showed us their units with dirty carpet and mold in the bathroom.

In the parking lot, there were scattered shingles from the roof.

Tenants say, the landlord has been unwilling to make repairs but has increased the rent.

"We had to do something, but what,?" said Francisco Perez.

Since last November, seven out of 14 tenants have been on a rent strike. They say they won't pay until the landlord agrees to negotiate a deal, allowing them to take over.

"Let us buy the building, so we don't have to struggle with this next year," said Perez.

Non-profit Oakland Community Land Trust is assisting and is willing to pay fair market value for the property on 29th Avenue.

The landlord has agreed to a meeting in the next two weeks.

"They're quickly realizing this is real, the community is watching, now seem more willing to come to the table," said Israel Lepiz from Alliance of Californians for Community Empowerment.

RELATED: Oakland moms refuse to leave vacant house, sheriffs say they will enforce eviction

The housing issue has likely been propelled by the recent victory of "Moms 4 Housing", activists who recently took over a vacant West Oakland house, and got the owner to sell to the land trust.

Landlord attorney, Daniel Bornstein has no part in this case but doesn't like the strategy.

"I don't like this slow creep of withholding rent, expecting landlord to sell under pressure, feels heavy-handed," said Bornstein.

Francisco Perez says, he has no choice.

"We're trying to send a message to the community to fight back," Perez added.

ABC7 News tried repeatedly to reach the building's owner, so far no response.

See more stories and videos about Building a Better Bay Area here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyoaklandbuilding a better bay areahousinghousing marketpublic housingaffordable housing
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
As COVID-19 impacts summer internships, officials say students will likely benefit
'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation'
Grant aims to help minority businesses in Oakland survive COVID-19
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom gives update on COVID-19, reopening
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
Show More
NYSE reopens trading floor under new rules amid pandemic
Neighbors rally to help Boy Scouts with flags at SF National Cemetery
Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area counties
Custodial supervisor in Palo Alto faces job cut amid pandemic
These 11 CA counties aren't allowed to join Phase 2.5 of reopening
More TOP STORIES News