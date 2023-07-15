8-year-old boy injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, CHP says; all EB lanes closed

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- An 8-year-old boy was injured in a shooting on Interstate 580 in Oakland Friday evening, the CHP said.

CHP says at 6:23 p.m., officers responded to eastbound I-580 near Grand Avenue to a report of two vehicles shooting at each other. Officers say the boy, who was riding in an unrelated vehicle, was struck by gun fire.

The boy was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No word yet on his condition.

CHP officers are investigating, and additional information will be provided once it is available.

All eastbound lanes on I-580 near Harrison are currently shut down.

