7 arrested during May Day demonstrations in Oakland, police say

In connection to tonight’s demonstrations, the Oakland Police Department arrested a 2nd individual for an assault on an officer at 10th Street and Castro Street. — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 2, 2021

In connection to tonight’s demonstrations, the #Oakland Police Department arrested an individual for an assault on an officer at 2nd and Castro Street. — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 2, 2021

Oakland Police are making arrests individuals for assaulting officers with various items. pic.twitter.com/1z1hYL8ZYo — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 2, 2021

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police arrested seven people Saturday night during May Day protests in which two officers were injured.Police say a group of about 70 demonstrators began marching at 8:44 p.m. from Frank H. Ogawa Plaza downtown.Soon afterward, individuals in the group began throwing bottles and cans at officers, police said. Two officers were injured in separate altercations, one near 2nd and Castro streets and the other in the intersection of 10th and Castro streets.Police did not release information about the condition of the officers injured, nor did they report any injuries suffered by demonstrators.The suspects were arrested on suspicion of various offenses, including assaulting a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon on an officer and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.Police said they will release additional details about the people arrested later this week and that the demonstrations ended by about 10:30 p.m. No property damage was reported.Organizers of Saturday's May Day event focused on many issues related to the pandemic that have affected workers, including employee rights, immigrant rights, healthcare and housing security.