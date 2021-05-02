7 arrested during May Day demonstrations in Oakland, police say

(Shutterstock)

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Oakland police arrested seven people Saturday night during May Day protests in which two officers were injured.

Police say a group of about 70 demonstrators began marching at 8:44 p.m. from Frank H. Ogawa Plaza downtown.

Soon afterward, individuals in the group began throwing bottles and cans at officers, police said. Two officers were injured in separate altercations, one near 2nd and Castro streets and the other in the intersection of 10th and Castro streets.



Police did not release information about the condition of the officers injured, nor did they report any injuries suffered by demonstrators.

The suspects were arrested on suspicion of various offenses, including assaulting a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon on an officer and resisting, delaying or obstructing an officer.

Police said they will release additional details about the people arrested later this week and that the demonstrations ended by about 10:30 p.m. No property damage was reported.

Organizers of Saturday's May Day event focused on many issues related to the pandemic that have affected workers, including employee rights, immigrant rights, healthcare and housing security.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandarrestprotestoaklandpolice
Copyright 2021 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News