Oakland community leaders speak after city misses out on millions to fight retail crime

The City of Oakland has lost the chance to receive millions of dollars to help fight retail crime because city officials missed the deadline to apply.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland community leaders let out their frustrations over a big missed opportunity at a press conference Monday.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.

The city is getting nothing from a multi-million dollar retail crime-fighting grant from the state after city officials failed to submit the application on time.

After City officials failed to submit the application on time, Oakland is now missing out on millions of dollars in grant funding from the state to help fight retail theft.

RELATED: Oakland loses out on millions in grant to fight retail crime due to missed application deadline

That's why several community groups, including the NAACP, have called a joint press conference questioning why such an important deadline was missed.

State officials say Oakland blamed their late application on a technical issue.

Oakland City Administrator Justin Johnson told ABC7 News that appropriate action will be taken to address this, but did not say what.

City Councilman Noel Gallo says it's time someone takes accountability and that "someone should be fired over this mistake."

RELATED: San Francisco awarded more than $17M to help fight organized retail crime

"Well, there's a technical issue," Gallo said. "I mean, it's there's many ways to get around technical issues for that type of level of support, considering the emergency that I have And, you know, I can do it here within my computer system. I can do it at, you know, borrow yours or I can go to Sacramento and get it done. So that for us to be able to miss out on those millions of dollars with the emergency they would have is, you know, you cannot blame the system or we need to take responsibility at the administrative level."

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao did say the city is getting crime-fighting help from the California Highway Patrol and says six officers and a sergeant will soon be deployed within Oakland.

Along with the NAACP, Carl Chan out of Oakland Chinatown and Senior Pastor Bishop Bob Jackson from Acts Full Gospel Church spoke at the press conference.