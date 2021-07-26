Oakland paramedics assigned to Dixie Fire save boy drowning in Redding hotel pool

Society

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) -- Talk about right place, right time.

Paramedics from the East Bay assigned to the Dixie Fire saved a boy's life at their hotel.



They were at a hotel in Redding when they heard the child's mother scream.

Paramedics rushed towards the screams and found a 10-year-old boy who had no pulse and was still partially in the pool.

They gave him CPR.

Moments later, he sat up and cried.

"Sigh of relief. sigh relief. It's funny as paramedics, as kids cry that's good, that means they have an airway," Tom Schwedhelm with Moraga-Orinda Fire Protection District said.

"I do have kids, I have four. So you know like it's hard not to look at a kid and go, hey it could be my kid," Jarred Neal with Oakland Fire Department said.

CAL FIRE of Butte County posted the video on twitter.

It's getting a lot of comments with one person posting, "That's what super heroes look like to me no cape needed."

