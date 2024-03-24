Advocates, officials give advice to incoming new OPD chief: 'Gotta be Oakland tough'

Neighbors in Oakland are offering opinions and expectations for the city's next police chief.

Neighbors in Oakland are offering opinions and expectations for the city's next police chief.

Neighbors in Oakland are offering opinions and expectations for the city's next police chief.

Neighbors in Oakland are offering opinions and expectations for the city's next police chief.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Neighbors in Oakland are offering opinions and expectations for the city's next police chief.

On Friday, Mayor Sheng Thao announced that former Lubbock Police Chief Floyd Mitchell will be the next top cop.

There was a community day of action on Saturday in West Oakland. Volunteers were pitching in to clean up parts of 28th and Adeline Streets, organized by grassroots nonprofit Community Ready Corps.

"Our belief is it's our job to serve our communities. It's our job to clean up. If the city doesn't do it, we're going to do it," said Community Ready Corps Founder Tur-Ha Ak.

RELATED: Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announces Floyd Mitchell as new police chief

Ak says his organization is also committed to making Oakland streets safer and preventing crime by investing in community-based solutions. He hopes Oakland's next police chief, Mitchell, will share the vision.

"If you do not plant the seeds in the soil, the problem will keep going on how many police chiefs we have, no matter who is in the situation," Ak said.

"What stands out about Chief Mitchell is that he's a strong leader, he's really smart, a crime fighter and delivers results," said Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

On Friday, Mayor Thao announced that Mitchell would be the OPD's next police chief -- more than a year after former chief LeRonne Armstrong was fired. Mitchell served 25 years on the police force in Kansas City, then as police chief in both Temple and Lubbock, Texas, where crime rates reportedly went down during his tenure.

"It's about reaching out and resourcing. It's about prevention and intervention, and that's the most important thing," said community advocate Robert McDaniels.

RELATED: 4 Oakland police chief candidates speak in rare public forum boycotted by Mayor Thao

"The message Day 1: you got to be Oakland tough to survive here, and I'm ready to give him that opportunity," said Oakland City Councilmember Carroll Fife.

Fife hopes Chief Mitchell can deliver results.

"My hope for the new chief is that he comes ready to work and rolls up his sleeves. This is not an easy place. We've had like 16 chiefs in 20 years," Fife said.

Mitchell is scheduled to start his new job in early May.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live