4 Oakland police chief candidates speak in rare public forum boycotted by Mayor Thao

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Two months after rejecting the first batch of candidates, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao is set to consider another group for the city's next police chief.

The Oakland Police Commission released the candidates' names ahead of the public forum Thursday night.

Under consideration are four candidates:

Abdul Pridgen

Pridgen was on the shortlist of candidates to become chief back in 2020. He most recently served as the chief of San Leandro PD but left in February 2024. He is being investigated for unknown "department policy violations."

Floyd Mitchell

Mitchell has more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement. Mitchell resigned from a job in Lubbock, Texas last fall after his department received criticism over its handling of certain 911 calls.

Lisa Davis

Davis also has more than three decades of experience and currently serves as the assistant police chief in Cincinnati.

Louis Molina

Molina was a former public safety chief in Las Vegas who is now the assistant deputy mayor for public safety in NYC. He's also facing criticism for his handling of deaths in New York City jails.

The Oakland Police Commission held a public forum tonight featuring four candidates, one of whom could become the city's next police chief.

The police chief candidates were initially asked what they would do in their first 100 days. They were then asked about how they would change the culture of the police department.

The four police chief candidates spoke to the Oakland Police Commission and the public through Zoom. The commission started by hearing from Louis Molina, who is currently the Assistant Deputy Mayor for Public Safety in New York City. Molina referencing his extensive experience in New York.

"I've worked in policing. I've worked in the District Attorney's office, and I've worked in corrections. I think if I'm given the opportunity to lead this department, you'll see significant, tremendous impact not only how we manage and make Oakland safer from a crime perspective, but how we improve livability throughout the city," said Molina.

Second up was Assistant Police Chief, Lt. Colonel Lisa Davis of Cincinnati Police Department. Her initial plan as Oakland police chief would involve officers in the downtown area.

"I know it's important for the downtown business district to have more officers there, to have them on foot and I'd like to look at the possibility of expanding the number of officers in the downtown area and creating a more robust downtown," said Lt. Davis.

The third candidate to speak, Abdul Pridgen, the former San Leandro Police Chief. Pridgen brought up officer accountability multiple times.

"Many people will tell you accountability is my middle name. The success or failure of the Oakland Police Department will fall squarely on my shoulders and I welcome the challenge," said Pridgen.

The fourth and final candidate that spoke was Floyd Mitchell who is the former police chief in Lubbock, Texas. Mitchell directly addressed the rise in Oakland crimes.

"I believe the crime issue in Oakland should be our primary focus moving forward. From everything I have read, this is the major issue facing the Oakland Police Department and it's community," said Mitchell.

While there were members of the public in attendance at the Police Commission meeting, those members weren't able to ask questions to candidates.

As to what comes next, this could get very interesting.

The commission will give their recommendations on finalists to Mayor Sheng Thao Friday morning.

She didn't attend Thursday's forum, saying candidates were lost because of this open process.

And you may remember that she turned down all the candidates the commission came to her with last year.

