'We are suffering': Oakland community seeks solutions to rising crime at safety meeting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the East Bay, hundreds of Oakland residents concerned about rising crime showed up for a community safety meeting Saturday with local officials.

"First, we need to acknowledge why we're here. We are in pain. We are suffering," said former Oakland City Councilmember Loren Taylor.

Oakland neighbors and activists held a rally Saturday addressing fear over rising crime in their city.

"How many of you have had gunshots in your neighborhoods?" Taylor said to the crowd.

"The quality of life in Oakland has deteriorated down to a place where many people, including myself, aren't comfortable leaving their homes," said Oakland resident Tanya Boyce.

The rally was held in advance of a Saturday community safety meeting at nearby Genesis Worship Center.

"In the City of Oakland, crime is out of control. It's like the Wild, Wild West," said Bishop George Matthews.

It's why Matthews wanted to host the meeting.

"Businesses are leaving. People are scared," Matthews said.

There was so much interest from the public, the line to get in stretched around the block but there wasn't enough room inside and dozens were shut out and upset.

"We're outside. They're in there, but they're not seeing us, not hearing us, how are things going to get fixed," said Oakland business owner, Kaykay Anadu.

Inside, church leaders apologized, offering people a livestream to watch.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao talked about her investments in crime prevention, like adding security cameras and CHP officers on patrol, some have even demanded a state of emergency be declared but the mayor disagrees.

"So calling for a state of emergency right now, when we're doing so much -- Let's call it what it is: political theater," Thao said.

Thao says the search continues for a new police chief after Leronne Armstrong was fired last winter.

The OPD says violent crime is up 15% this year, compared to this time last year.

Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price was asked if she favors perpetrators of crime over crime victims.

"I've been representing victims in this community for 30 years. Not only that, I'm a survivor of domestic violence," Price said.

Neighbors say they know creating a safer Oakland will take time but Tanya Boyce is tired of waiting.

"There's an emotional weight to living in this town that we shouldn't have to carry," Boyce said.

