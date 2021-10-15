Oakland charter school addresses sexual misconduct allegations, recent violence

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A special charter school meeting was held Thursday night to discuss what is being done in light of sexual misconduct allegations at Oakland School of the Arts, the subsequent walkout that took place, and violence that broke out after that.Oakland School for the Arts is a charter middle and high school in Oakland where recently twenty-two 6th through 12th grade students anonymously said they have experience some form of sexual violence at the school."I do have concerns. I talk to my daughter about 'good touch' and 'bad touch' all the time so that she knows what is appropriate and what's not appropriate," said Lecia Allen who has a daughter at OSA.Parents like Allen are concerned, a reason why the school held a special meeting Thursday night to address the situation going forward.Since the students came forward, a walkout was held two weeks ago, then just last week students say at least two fights broke out amongst those who felt they were being accused of wrongdoing. Thursday night administrators addressed action taken after that."There were suspensions for harm, harassment, and cyberbullying," said principal Mike Oz.According to the executive director, accusations have almost exclusively targeted Black heterosexual males.It is unknown though what action has been taken against any students or employees involved in possible sexual misconduct, but students say they want help for victims and measures put in place to provide a safer environment."I just want to make sure that people who were touched are okay and that it never happens again," says Emiko Tobias who is a 13-year-old student at the school."I saw a lot of my friendS crying at the walkout," says Marcus Van Hook, another student at the school.Administrators say they are working to do better and reviewing policies regarding campus security and safety."We're a school and we need to come together now to analyze and look at what needs repair, where we can do better, and how we can move the school forward," says Lisa Sherman-Colt who is the executive director at Oakland School of the Arts.