Suspect accused of fatally shooting man, firing shots at firefighters arrested, Oakland police say

Suspect in fatal West Oakland shooting arrested, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in West Oakland and firing shots at firefighters has been arrested, according to police.

Authorities say it was an unprovoked attack and that the shooter was walking along Center Street with a gun in plain sight -- screaming that he was going to shoot someone.

38-year-old Ronald Sanders of Oakland was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

As the gunman was trying to get away, investigators say he fired several shots at two Oakland firefighters who were driving nearby.

"The suspect then, without provocation, fired four rounds at the firefighters, striking their vehicle four times. Three of the rounds were lodged in the driver side door. And one entered the rear passenger compartment and lodged itself in the rear of the driver's seat," said OPD Lt. Frederick Shavies.

The firefighters were not hurt.

Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong addressed the surge in violence in the city and the addition of tactical units.



About an hour later, the suspect went into a nearby business, where officers happened to be looking for video of the shooting.

They arrested him.

Police have not released the man's name, but say he has a previous conviction for manslaughter from 1996.

