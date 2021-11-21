Carjacking suspect shot by Oakland officer dies at hospital, police say

Gunfire can be heard from police radio dispatch audio ABC7 has obtained.
"Bang bang bang bang shots fired shots fired. Watch your cross fire cross fire!"
A victim was carjacked just before 5 p.m. Saturday on 49th Street near Telegraph Avenue in Oakland's Temescal district, according to police.
Police responded and chased the stolen car -- at one point the suspect hopped on Interstate 580, as you can see from this Caltrans freeway camera.
Officers describe a violent chase - with cars being rammed and the suspect opening fire.
Dispatcher: "Any injuries?"
Officer: "Negative. He shot in the air and then turned around and shot back at officers at least three times."
Officer: "It looks like we're challenging the car, and it's ramming vehicles now."
Officer 2: "He just rammed multiple vehicles."
The chase ended in Oakland's Rockridge District.
Police shot and wounded the carjacking suspect on Ocean View Drive a residential street off of Broadway after officers say he started ramming patrol cars.
The suspect was taken to the hospital.
The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 5900 block of Oceanview Drive. Please avoid the area. PIO is headed to the scene. pic.twitter.com/ogPYlBtfIU— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 21, 2021