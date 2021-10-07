15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident, city's 109th homicide this year

By Tim Johns
EMBED <>More Videos

15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- In the early hours of Thursday morning, a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed in the passenger seat of a car following a road rage incident in East Oakland.

Speaking at a news conference Thursday afternoon, an emotional Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong said that his heart breaks over the tragic incident.

RELATED: Oakland education activist fatally shot during home burglary, city's 105th homicide this year

"How much do we have to bring before the public. How many times do we have to cry out for help? How many times do we have to say to you that we are in a moment of crisis," Armstrong said.

However, Armstrong says police alone can't stop the violence.

He's calling for a multi-pronged approach with the community playing a key role.

"If you haven't spoken out, you should feel saddened by that. If you haven't exercised your voice, you should feel saddened for that," Armstrong said.

RELATED: Oakland education activist gunned down in home remembered as 'tireless advocate' for students

Thursday's incident marks the 109th homicide so far this year and comes on the heels of another homicide last week that saw the killing of a beloved Oakland educator.

President of the Oakland Police Officer's Association Barry Donelan says OPD just doesn't have the resources to keep up.

"Almost 300 shootings this year yet, at the same time, we have a significant attrition problem in the police department as officers are leaving and going to agencies in communities around us," he said.

RELATED: Oakland mayor, police chief plead with community as city records 100th homicide
EMBED More News Videos

Oakland records 100th homicide of 2021 (1 of 5)

Monday marked Oakland's somber milestone, the 100th homicide of the year.



But with between 1,500 to 2,000 calls coming into the department per day, Armstrong says he doesn't have time to wait for long-term solutions.

"Community needs help right now. We don't have time to wait. Five homicides in seven days. That's what we've seen," Armstrong said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandeast oaklandmurderhomicide investigationhomicideteen killedteen shotteen
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
2021 MLB playoffs: Most epic NLDS matchup ever? Answering the big q...
Show More
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
More than 140,000 US kids had caregivers die during pandemic
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Coast Guard boards ship in Oakland at center of SoCal oil spill
More TOP STORIES News