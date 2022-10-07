How these Bay Area cities are transforming intersections to crack down on illegal sideshows

Several Bay Area cities are installing Botts' Dots and speed bumps in the middle of intersections to crack down on sideshow activity.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There's a new effort to crack down on sideshows across the Bay Area.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) installed speed bumps in the middle of an intersection.

These are at Plymouth Avenue and Sadowa Street in the city's Oceanview neighborhood.

Oakland is trying a similar plan.

VIDEO: They're called 'Botts' Dots' and they could be the answer to deterring Oakland sideshows

ABC7 News spoke with Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf about the effort to crack down on sideshows.

"We're trying to engineer the prevention of sideshows, and other cities have definitely been asking us about how these things have worked center, lines that are hardened, the new rubber speed bumps that can be installed rapidly, as well as these botts' dots that get harder to do the donuts in intersections," Schaaf said.

The SFMTA says it will weigh the effectiveness of the sideshow speed bumps and determine if there's a need for more.

Here are the intersections where speed bumps or botts' dots are installed in the Bay Area:

20th St/Folsom

Plymouth/Sadowa: Corner bump outs

Alemany/Geneva: Botts' dots in the intersection

Byrant/Sterling

Fairfax between Keith and Newhall: Pending median treatment

Galvez east of Donahue: Pending median treatment

Barneveld/Loomis/McKinnon: Pending for intersection narrowing and islands

35th Avenue/MacArthur

Fairfax/Foothill

High/MacArthur

42nd Avenue/International Blvd: OakDOT received an Encroachment Permit from Caltrans in August and is in the process of designing hardened centerlines for installation by the end of 2022.

42nd Avenue under I-880 (known as "the Pit")

106th Avenue/MacArthur: Installation is planned for Sept.r/Oct. 2022.

55th Avenue/Foothill

82nd Avenue/MacArthur

Seminary Avenue/MacArthur

82nd Avenue/International: Intersection is in Caltrans right-of-way and treatments are subject to state approval

10th Street and Phelan Avenue

Hellyer Avenue and Fontanoso Way

Little Orchard Street and Barnard Avenue

Lundy Avenue and Concourse Drive

Mabury Road and Jackson Avenue

Ruby Avenue and Tully Road

Story Road and White Road

Yerba Buena Road and Verona Road

