They're called 'Botts' Dots' and they could be the answer to deterring Oakland sideshows

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10863230" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Oakland's top cop says Fourth of July in his city this year was among the most violent he's seen in more than 20 years on the force.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=5371747" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Oakland is spending hundreds of thousands of dollars a year on overtime to prevent illegal sideshow activity.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The city of Oakland is implementing a new strategy to deter sideshows from happening in some of their busiest intersections after one of the most violent weekends in that city.On Friday, city workers finished installing pavement markers also knowns as "Bott's Dots" on 35th avenue and Mac Arthur Boulevard.After one of the most violent weekends in Oakland's history with illegal fireworks, shootings and sideshows, city workers finished installing pavement markers."To discourage the sideshow activity that we have and at the same time it reduces speed. It's an example of what we are trying to implement," said Oakland Councilmember, Noel Gallo.Last Sunday, a massive sideshow involving 300 cars left one man with critical injuries after he was struck by a moving vehicle. Now, on the intersection of 35th avenue and Mac Arthur the cluster of pavement markers covers the tire marks of years of sideshows. Councilmember Gallo said it took 6 months to finalize this strategy."I'm even trying to push that if we catch you doing the sideshows I'm going to be able to keep your car. Not impound it, not cite you, but be able to discourage you," said Councilmember Gallo.Across the intersection, working inside the Metro PCS store we met Amar Alatwalli. For years he's had a front row seat to the sideshows on MacArthur Boulevard."It is damaging the streets and all but it's better than people wondering and doing worse things. It's getting the community all together," said Alatwalli.We met Sterling right before he crossed the intersection, "I think that was probably a waste of money, honestly."According to councilmember Gallo, the city of Oakland is working on installing several pavement markers in at least 10 intersections.Some community members are asking for a solution not a temporary fix."I don't think it's going to stop it. It's going to take the community as a whole to try to stop the sideshows," said Castro Valley resident Terry Barns, adding, "It may work temporarily but they need to come up with a long term solution for the sideshows."Councilmember Gallo says they're working on it. Their first proposal was the Oakland Coliseum."But that wasn't accepted. We are going to try the race tracks like the Sonoma Raceway. At one time they had sideshows permits where they were managed and controlled," said councilmember Gallo.But for now, this is the strategy they are implementing. As the Oakland police chief prepares to hold a "Stand up for Oakland" rally on Saturday.