7 shootings, sideshows, illegal fireworks: 'Nonstop chaos' in Oakland for July 4th, chief says

By and
EMBED <>More Videos

4th of July was '12 hours of nonstop chaos,' Oakland chief says

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Oakland's top cop says Fourth of July in his city this year was among the most violent he's seen in more than 20 years on the force.

"We're talking about 12 hours of nonstop chaos," said Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

RELATED: Illegal fireworks light up Bay Area skies, spark fires across region

Armstrong held a rare holiday press briefing and he wasn't just talking about the illegal fireworks that rained down on his city, but rather the reign of terror, the violence that left at least two people dead and several others critically injured.

"My heart goes out to the families of the victims from last night," said Armstrong. "But celebratory gunfire led to the vast majority of these shootings."

One woman is in grave condition after one of at least seven shootings and a 16-year-old boy was hit in the head by a bullet from "celebratory" gunfire, but is expected to survive.

Another man was found dead with "blunt force" injuries, labeled a suspicious death.

VIDEO: Early morning fire sparks in Oakland near Telegraph and 42nd
EMBED More News Videos

On the morning of July 5, 2021, Oakland fire crews were at the scene of a two-alarm fire near 42nd Avenue and Telegraph.



"Although we came out prepared to address the fireworks," said Armstrong. "Along with sideshow activity, the violence overtook all of our resources."

The chief said his department ended up doing zero fireworks enforcement.

A massive sideshow involving 300 cars left one man with critical injuries after he was struck by a moving vehicle.

VIDEO: Oakland city leaders seek solutions after violent Fourth of July
EMBED More News Videos

One Oakland councilmember says he'd like to see legal and organized sideshows at designated locations, and would also be in favor of a state law confiscating any car involved in an illegal sideshow.



Councilmember Noel Gallo says the state, county, and city need to work together. He would like to see legal and organized sideshows at special locations, and would also be in favor of a state law confiscating any car involved in an illegal sideshow, saying he knows the attitude among drivers out there.

"Unless I get some pushback, or I know I'm going to lose my car, I won't change my behavior," says Gallo.

The Oakland Fire Department also responded to numerous fires that in many cases were likely started by fireworks.

Oakland Councilmember Loren Taylor says Fourth of July was another night where there were nearly 100 outstanding 911 calls in East Oakland -- Something not seen in any other part of the city.

"Clearly, we need to bring more resources for nights and weekends, where intensity increases like we saw this past weekend, and that's something that is necessary while we seek to reimagine safety, bring alternatives, etc. We still have to have sufficient resources," says Taylor.

Hundreds gather at massive Oakland sideshow July 4th weekend
EMBED More News Videos

Oakland police responded to several incidents over Fourth of July weekend including this massive sideshow that left one man critically injured.



In Contra Costa County, firefighters responded to dozens of fires including one here in Martinez that threatened homes.

"I was very upset about the whole thing," said Alan Perry, who lives along Ross Circle in Martinez, where a late-night fire threatened dozens of homes, fire investigators believe it was started by fireworks.

"We had some rowdy neighbors who were setting off fireworks near the house and there was a confrontation," said Perry.

RELATED: Fourth of July fireworks light up foggy San Francisco sky

In all, Contra Costa firefighters tackled more than 50 other fires on the Fourth of July.

"In our view, there is no such thing as a safe or controllable firework, certainly not in these conditions," said Steve Hill, Public Information Officer with the Contra Costa Fire Protection District. "We probably had some of the most dangerous fire conditions on Independence Day holiday than we've had in many years."

Still, incidents were actually down in Contra Costas County, by 40 percent, compared with last Fourth of July.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oakland4th of julyjuly fourthfire departmentsjuly 4thsideshowpolicefireworks
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News